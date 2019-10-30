Woodrow Volunteer Fire Department building new fire station

LUBBOCK, Texas — Woodrow volunteer firefighters are working to build their new station from the ground up.

With construction to begin on Loop 88 in South Lubbock in as little as four years, they’re moving out of their existing building, so volunteer firefighters said they have to make sure everything is ready at the new station.

“We plumbed it ourself before we poured the slab, we’ve done everything on our own, been our own general contractors to save as much money as we can,” said Jake Terrell, the assistant fire chief for the Woodrow Fire Department.

Terrell said he is dedicated to this project, which started in July. They plan to be all moved in by the end of the year.

“We’re to be out of there roughly around the first of the year but we’ll be really close to that deadline as far as making it,” Terrell said.

It cost more than $700,000. The state funded a little less than the total cost and these volunteer firefighters spent time raising the money.

“The rest of the funds we’ve had to raise on our own through donations or gun rifles, things like that.”

However, Terrell said they’re using their money and skills wisely.

Terrell’s day job is actually a contractor, so he knows exactly what to do to make sure this fire station is top of the line.

“We have some guys that are plumbers, that’s who helped us plumb it,” Terrell said. “Everybody that has their own trade, their daytime job has pitched in and helped out here.”

Terrell said they’re still a few steps away from finishing.

“We still have to finish framing out the inside, get the drywall done,” Terrell said. “We’re still a long way out but we’re trying to get it as quick as we can.”