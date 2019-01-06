Woody's Brick Oven Pizza and Grill, three other businesses burglarized overnight (Photos provided byWoody’s Brick Oven Pizza & Grill) [ + - ] (Photos provided byWoody’s Brick Oven Pizza & Grill) [ + - ] Video Video

LUBBOCK, Texas - The Lubbock Police Department is investigating several overnight business burglaries, including one at Woody’s Brick Oven Pizza and Grill.

Owner Jacob Hall told EverythingLubbock.com he was contacted by LPD around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

He said the front door to the restaurant was shattered and the burglar(s) got away with the cash register till.

The restaurant does have an alarm system but no surveillance equipment.

Hall said officers told him the restaurant was among several other businesses that were burglarized overnight.

Woody’s Brick Oven Pizza and Grill is located in the 3100 block of 34th Street.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to the Lubbock Police Department on Saturday for more information on these reported burglaries.

LPD informed us late Saturday afternoon they were investigating four business burglaries.

The three other businesses are located in the 4800 block of West Loop 289, the 5100 block of 69th Street and the 2000 block of Broadway.

If you have an information concerning this burglary or the other burglaries that occurred overnight, please contact Lubbock Crime Line at 806-741-1000.