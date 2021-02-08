Woody’s Brick Oven Pizza embraces a busy Super Bowl Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Super Bowl Sunday has always been a busy day for Woody’s Brick Oven Pizza, but this year they prepared for an even larger number of delivery orders.

“This year is a little busier for us because everyone is trying to support more local,” said Woody’s General Manager, Jenn Alanis.

In this case, Woody’s took to Facebook days ahead of time to make sure they were well-prepared, starting with around 40 orders this morning and gaining more last-minute calls throughout the day.

“We started taking pre-orders,” said Alanis. “We have a little chart where we write down people’s names so we can kind of prepare employees and give us all that mental preparation.”

Elisa Bengoa is a delivery driver for Woody’s and said the Super Bowl creates a step up for deliveries.

“On average I do about 17 to 20 deliveries by myself, and we have three to four delivery drivers.” said Bengoa. “We go to Buffalo Springs Lake, Wolfforth, Ransom Canyon, pretty much anywhere.”

With all the hardship many local restaurants have faced this past year, Alanis said Woody’s appreciates the business and being a part of the community’s Super Bowl Sunday.

“It’s always nice to have people come in here, you know, with everything going on,” said Alanis. “We have our regulars but it’s also nice to see new faces and people who are just as adamant about supporting local as we are.”