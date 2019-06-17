Work to install pavement markers begins this week in Floyd, Crosby and Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from TxDOT:

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is scheduled to begin work Tuesday, June 18, on a $987,000 safety project to install reflective, raised pavement markers (RRPMs) to various roads in the Lubbock District’s 17 counties. Project contractor Brydl Construction, Inc., of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will begin the work of adding RRPMs to the area’s interstates, US and state highways (SH), and other various roadways [Tuesday].

RRPMs are designed to increase the visibility of roadway striping during inclement weather.

Daytime crews are scheduled to start work in Floyd and Crosby counties. Work in Lubbock County, along I-27 and Loop 289, is also scheduled to begin [Tuesday] and take place overnight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., and anticipated to take up to two weeks to complete.

No lane closures are planned during the moving operation but motorists can expect slow moving equipment and are urged to use caution when driving through the mobile work zone, since crews will be working in traffic, and should keep the following tips in mind:

Slow down and always follow posted work zone speed limits. Speeding is one of the major causes of work zone crashes. Remember, traffic fines double in work zones.

Pay attention. Workers and heavy equipment may only be a few feet from passing vehicles.

Be patient. Delays from roadway construction can be frustrating, but it only takes a few extra minutes to slow down for a work zone.

Work is expected to wrap-up late-August, and will take place weather permitting.

For more information, contact TxDOT Public Information Officer Dianah Ascencio at (806) 748-4472.

(News release from the Texas Department of Transportation in Lubbock)