Work underway on pedestrian bridges at Higinbotham Park

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:

City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation contractors started renovation work [Tuesday] on the two pedestrian bridges at the Higinbotham Park walking track.



The bridge on the east side and the bridge at the southeast corner will be removed and replaced with new concrete bridges.



This work is expected to be complete within four weeks.



Higinbotham Park is located at 19th Street and Utica Avenue.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)