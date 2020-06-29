Workforce Solutions, DSHS hiring for COVID-19 contact tracers

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Monday, Workforce Solutions South Plains, along with the Texas Department of State Health Services, said they were hiring individuals from across the South Plains to be COVID-19 contract tracers.
Contract tracers will work from home and will contact businesses and individuals who have been exposed to the virus, according to Workforce Solutions.
The career center said the position is temporary, and hourly range will vary between $14 and $19 per hour. Additionally, job seekers that were furloughed from their jobs were encouraged to apply.
There are 49 positions available in the area.
For those interested, they can contact Workforce Solutions at (806) 765-5038.