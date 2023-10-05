LUBBOCK, Texas — The Glen Miller Orchestra is set to perform at the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on February 19, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

A press release said the orchestra will bring timeless classics like In The Mood, Moonlight Serenade, Chattanooga Choo Choo and more back to the stage.

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences said in a press release that this is a show not to miss for jazz and swing fans alike, or the incurable romantics who want to step back in time.

Tickets for the show are set to go on sale on October 6 at 10:00 a.m. Ticket prices will range from $65 to $90, according to the press release.

