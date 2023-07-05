A picture taken in a food truck in Steenvoorde, northern France on October 15, 2018 (Photo by PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP via Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas — World of Beer Bar & Kitchen at the Lubbock location announced it will celebrate National French Fry day on July 13. According to a release World of Beer will host a Fry Eating Competition on July 13 at 7:00 p.m.

Participants will race to see who can eat 2 pounds of WOB’s french fries the fastest and must keep down the french fries, said the release.

The release mentioned that, “Whoever takes down (and keeps down) 2lbs of fries… will also take home a $250 cash prize.”

Additionally, a social media post mentioned the event is free to participate, and only 30 contestants will be allowed to compete.

Registration will be open for those interested starting Wednesday. Contestants can sign-up by emailing lubbock@worldofbeer.com.