LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Rangers Winter Caravan will be stopping in the Hub City on January 30 at Gene Messer Toyota from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., according to the Major League Baseball website.

Starting January 12, the World Series champs will be making 10 stops throughout Texas to show off its new Commissioners Trophy. Attendees can get autographs from Rangers players, alumni, coaches and broadcasters, the website said.

The event will be free for the public to attend.

The website said autographs will be limited to the first 225 individuals at each stop and will be limited to one item per person per player.

