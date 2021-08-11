WPS of Lubbock, Inc. announces 22nd Annual ‘Planting the Seeds for Change’ event on Aug. 21

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Women’s Protective Services of Lubbock, Inc.:
Women’s Protective Services is excited to announce the 22nd annual “Planting the Seeds for Change”
event. This year the Hurst benefit drawings will be held on August 21st in the Banquet Hall at the
Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Winners will be chosen for three John Deer Gators and a John Deere
Front Loading Tractor. Tickets to enter the drawing are $100 and the price includes two passes to the
event with a BBQ buffet, live music by Spur 327, fantastic Casino Games, and a wonderful Silent
Auction. Tickets can be purchased by calling 806-748-5292 or at any Hurst Farm Supply. All funds
received will be used to support victims of Domestic Abuse in Lubbock and the surrounding eleven
counties.
Family Violence is the leading cause of injury to young females in West Texas. As the third largest
Domestic Violence shelter in Texas and one of the largest in the nation, Women’s Protective Services is
committed to ending this atrocity. We pledge our faithful dedication to eliminating Domestic Abuse from
Lubbock and our surrounding West Texas counties at all costs. Please help us reach out a hand of hope to
families in crisis.
About Women’s Protective Services
Women’s Protective Services of Lubbock, Inc. (WPS) is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization specializing
in advocacy for women, men, and children who have experienced Domestic Violence. WPS has been
serving Lubbock, TX and the surrounding communities since 1978. Women’s Protective Services is a
community based program supported by volunteers. The services provided at WPS are free and
confidential. Services are available without regard to race, sex, handicap, national origin, color, religion,
sexual orientation, or income. Our purpose and objectives are to provide a safe environment, offer
community education, prevention, rehabilitation of violent family members, encourage transition to self sufficiency and to advocate for the prevention and elimination of Family Violence. Visit
www.wpslubbock.org for more information.
