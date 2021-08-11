WPS of Lubbock, Inc. announces 22nd Annual ‘Planting the Seeds for Change’ event on Aug. 21

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Women’s Protective Services of Lubbock, Inc.:

Women’s Protective Services is excited to announce the 22nd annual “Planting the Seeds for Change”

event. This year the Hurst benefit drawings will be held on August 21st in the Banquet Hall at the

Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Winners will be chosen for three John Deer Gators and a John Deere

Front Loading Tractor. Tickets to enter the drawing are $100 and the price includes two passes to the

event with a BBQ buffet, live music by Spur 327, fantastic Casino Games, and a wonderful Silent

Auction. Tickets can be purchased by calling 806-748-5292 or at any Hurst Farm Supply. All funds

received will be used to support victims of Domestic Abuse in Lubbock and the surrounding eleven

counties.



Family Violence is the leading cause of injury to young females in West Texas. As the third largest

Domestic Violence shelter in Texas and one of the largest in the nation, Women’s Protective Services is

committed to ending this atrocity. We pledge our faithful dedication to eliminating Domestic Abuse from

Lubbock and our surrounding West Texas counties at all costs. Please help us reach out a hand of hope to

families in crisis.



About Women’s Protective Services

Women’s Protective Services of Lubbock, Inc. (WPS) is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization specializing

in advocacy for women, men, and children who have experienced Domestic Violence. WPS has been

serving Lubbock, TX and the surrounding communities since 1978. Women’s Protective Services is a

community based program supported by volunteers. The services provided at WPS are free and

confidential. Services are available without regard to race, sex, handicap, national origin, color, religion,

sexual orientation, or income. Our purpose and objectives are to provide a safe environment, offer

community education, prevention, rehabilitation of violent family members, encourage transition to self sufficiency and to advocate for the prevention and elimination of Family Violence. Visit

www.wpslubbock.org for more information.

(Press release from Women’s Protective Services of Lubbock, Inc.)