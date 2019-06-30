WPS of Lubbock, Inc. hosting their 20th Annual Hurst Benefit Drawing







Women’s Protective Services is excited to announce the 20th annual “Planting the Seeds for Change” event. This year the Hurst benefit drawings will be held on August 3rd at 5:30 pm in the Banquet Hall at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Tickets to enter the drawing are $100. Winners will be chosen for two John Deer Front Loading Tractors, a Gator, and a John Deere Riding Lawn Mower. Also, the ticket price includes a dinner for two with live music by Spur 327, fantastic Casino Games, and a wonderful Silent Auction. Tickets can be purchased by calling 806-748-529 or at any Hurst Farm Supply. All funds received will be used to support victims of Domestic Abuse in Lubbock and the surrounding eleven counties.

Family Violence is the leading cause of injury to young females in West Texas. As the third largest Domestic Violence shelter in Texas and one of the largest in the nation, Women’s Protective Services is committed to ending this atrocity. We pledge our faithful dedication to eliminating Domestic Abuse from Lubbock and our surrounding West Texas counties at all costs. Please help us reach out a hand of hope to families in crisis.

About Women’s Protective Services

Women’s Protective Services of Lubbock, Inc. (WPS) is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization specializing in advocacy for women, men, and children who have experienced Domestic Violence. WPS has been serving Lubbock, TX and the surrounding communities since 1978. Women’s Protective Services is a community-based program supported by volunteers. The services provided at WPS are free and confidential. Services are available without regard to race, sex, handicap, national origin, color, religion, sexual orientation, or income. Our purpose and objectives are to provide a safe environment, offer community education, prevention, rehabilitation of violent family members, encourage the transition to self-sufficiency and to advocate for the prevention and elimination of Family Violence. Visit www.wpslubbock.org for more information.

