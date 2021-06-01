WPS of Lubbock receives $10K grant for the hotline and intake area renovation

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Women’s Protective Services of Lubbock, Inc.:

Women’s Protective Services of Lubbock (WPS) has received a $10,000 grant to fund the renovation of the WPS Hotline & Intake Area from South Plains Foundation, an endowment at the Community Foundation of West Texas.

Women’s Protective Services of Lubbock is a nonprofit organization combatting domestic violence across the South Plains. Formed in 1978, WPS helps thousands of domestic violence victims and their children each year. The first and most critical step in the battle against domestic violence is Crisis Intervention. The WPS Crisis Intervention Department provides an immediate link to lifesaving help for victims 24 hours a day, 365 days a year; offering survivors hope for a safe and healthy life.

The South Plains Foundation, an endowment at the Community Foundation of West Texas grant will include repairing, painting, replacing desks, shelving, counters, and storage. These improvements will provide a safe, socially-distanced, and well-maintained work space for staff and provide an inviting, comfortable intake area for victims and families.

“We are elated to receive the South Plains Foundation grant,” said Jason Henry, WPS Executive Director. “Everyone deserves relationships free of domestic violence and this grant will help WPS provide essential tools and support to help victims leave an abusive relationship.”

Established in 1981, the Community Foundation of West Texas is a regional philanthropic entity created by and for the people of the Texas South Plains region. The Community Foundation exists to improve quality of life in this region by helping area in this region by helping area donors to give in ways that make an enduring on their community. In 2020, the Community Foundation and its affiliates awarded more than $5.7 million in grants and scholarships, funding projects of hundreds of nonprofit organizations, schools, and government agencies. Visit www.cfwtx.org to learn more.

Women’s Protective Services of Lubbock is accepting donations help survivors of domestic violence on their path to sustained success. For more information on Women’s Protective Services or how you can support its community efforts, please visit www.wpslubbock.org or call ? at (806) 747-6491.

