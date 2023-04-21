LUBBOCK, Texas — The 2023 Red Raider Club Wreck ‘Em Tour will kick off in Lubbock on May 11 as part of a 10-stop tour this summer, according to a press release from Texas Tech University.

The events will feature TTU’s Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt, head football coach Joey McGuire and the new head men’s basketball coach, Grant McCasland. McGuire will be at all 10 stops, according to Texas Tech.

For Red Raider Club members, complimentary food and beverages will be included. Admission is $50 for non-members to attend, which includes food and beverages, as well as a one-year membership into the Red Raider Club.

TTU added that silent auctions would be held at the events along with “special season ticket deals to only those in attendance.”

Tour dates and locations are listed below:

May 11 – Lubbock (Little Woodrow’s)

May 16 – Amarillo (Amarillo Country Club)

May 18 – Odessa (Odessa Marriott)

May 18 – Midland (Bush Convention Center)

May 22 – Abilene (Private Home)

May 31 – Fort Worth (Joe T Garcia’s)

May 31 – Dallas (Happiest Hour)

June 12 – Hill Country (Scholz Garten)

June 15 – San Angelo (Bentwood Country Club)

July 16 – Houston (Little Woodrow’s Shepherd Drive)

For more information or to RSVP, click here.