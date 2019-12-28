Wrong-way driver causes multiple crashes, arrested for intoxication

LUBBOCK, Texas — An intoxicated driver going the wrong way on Highway 87 caused multiple crashes just before 8:00 p.m. Friday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said the driver, Gene Scott, 64, of Westminster, Colorado, was arrested on intoxication charges.

A DPS spokesperson said a trooper attempted to stop the vehicle at Highway 87 and 130th Street but was unable to.

Multiple crashes occurred from other drivers attempting to avoid the oncoming vehicle, according to DPS.

The vehicle crashed and came to a stop at Highway 87 and South Loop 289.