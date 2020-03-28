WSJ: Lubbock area hospitals very prepared for COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock area hospitals are among the most prepared in the nation for a potential COVID-19 outbreak in terms of ICU beds available, according to the Wall Street Journal.

According to an article in the WSJ, the Lubbock referral region – which serves the South Plains and areas of Eastern New Mexico – has 242 ICU beds per 100,000 residents. The national average is 116.

The Lubbock area was also identified as one of the five areas most-prepared for a coronavirus outbreak, and had more beds per 100,000 residents than any other place identified by the WSJ.

Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope mentioned the WSJ article during a City of Lubbock press conference Friday. Watch the replay here.

