SNYDER, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Western Texas College:

Western Texas College will host a Farm and Ranch Expo at the WTC Coliseum Annex on Thursday, March 24, 2022. The Expo will highlight the College’s new Farm and Ranch Management Program and offer a space for students, farmers, and ranchers to learn from experts in agricultural research and agriculture industry. Admission to the Expo is free.

“We developed the Farm and Ranch Management program so that students can learn in an engaging, hands-on way,” says Dr. Barb Beebe, Western Texas College President. “We’re connecting agriculture students with exciting, new pathways, and West Texas farmers and ranchers with a new avenue to acquire great employees.”

The Expo offers tours of the renovated Agricultural Science Complex with complimentary transportation provided by VIP Sports Getaway. WTC’s knowledgeable recruiters and program instructors will be present to answer any questions.

“We decided early on that we needed more than just a recruiting event,” says Jeffrey Martin, WTC’s Title V Project Coordinator who is coordinating the event. “We wanted to raise scholarship funds for our Farm and Ranch Management Program while providing a learning event for our agricultural community,” added Martin.

With that in mind, WTC engaged wildlife and agricultural experts to give live demonstrations and relevant talks for West Texas students, farmers, and ranchers. The Expo offers up to three Continuing Educations Units (CEUs) for our farming and ranching community.

The lineup includes Dr. Calvin Trostle, STEM in Agriculture/Small Grains: Sorghum and Wheat; Dr. Peter Dotray, Weed Control in Cotton; Dr. Ron Gill, Livestock Handling Demonstration; Dr. Ron Kendall, Disease in Wild Bobwhite Quail & Treatment Solutions; and Mike Valentine, Miller Ranch Black Angus Program through 44 Farms.

To raise scholarship funds for the Program, WTC will host the Red Dirt Soirée, a ticketed steak and shrimp dinner, on April 14 at 6:30 p.m. in the WTC Coliseum. WTC alum, 1988 World Champion All-Around Cowboy, and RFD-TV Rodeo color analyst Dave Appleton hosts the event. WTC welcomes famous photographer Wyman Meinzer as the special guest speaker. The evening will end with dancing and music from the ever-popular Jody Nix.

The Farm and Ranch Expo kicks off the morning of March 24 with a complimentary chuck wagon breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Attendees will enjoy a complimentary lunch before the afternoon events. Meals provided by Fiddle Fire Catering.

To register for the Expo on March 24 and see the full schedule of events, navigate to wtc.edu/farmexpo

To purchase tickets for the Red Dirt Soirée on April 14 or for more information, contact Christylee DeBlieck at 325-574-6572 or 325-829-7211. You can also email Christylee at cdeblieck@wtc.edu.

(Press release from Western Texas College)