LUBBOCK, Texas — Velvet Taco announced in a press release its Weekly Taco Feature (WTF) Recipe Contest has returned for customers to “influence the brand’s menu.” EverythingLubbock.com confirmed that the Lubbock location will participate in the contest.

According to the release, the contest will be the 2nd year fans can “throw their taco into the ring.”

The Weekly Taco Feature menu is best known as “WTF.” The menu presents customers specialty tacos inspired by comfort food dishes from around the world and simply created into a taco form.

Velvet Taco aims to bring creativity into its menu with new innovations and unique flavors. Recently, the food chain introduced its customers to the “Chat GPTaco” which was an AI generated creation.

Director of Culinary Innovation, Chef Venecia Willis expressed, “Inviting our Guests to contribute to our innovative menu is a unique part of Velvet Taco’s dedication to give out Guests the most creative flavors we can.”

Additionally, the food chain invites “Guests” to send in their “best taco recipes for a chance to be featured on Velvet Taco’s WTF menu,” said the release.

The chosen WTF will be on the menu during National Taco Day in October , the creator will also win a cash prize and be able to work side-by-side with Chef Venecia.

Those interested in entering in the contest must submit their WTF idea by July 24 at 11:59 p.m. CT. To read the WTF Recipe Contest rules , click here.