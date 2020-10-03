WTOS accountability session with candidates for elected office on Sunday, October 4

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the WTOS/LEAD:

All citizens are invited to a WTOS/LEAD Zoom Accountability Session on Sunday Oct 4, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. with candidates for local and state office. Candidates for mayor and state representative have pledged to attend.



West Texas Organizing Strategy (WTOS)/Llano Estacado Alliance for Democracy (LEAD) is composed of institutional members, including churches of many denominations, professional groups, and charitable organizations.



WTOS has developed an Agenda of Issues from numerous Zoom Hall meetings among its constituents during the pandemic. This Agenda of Issues has been presented to candidates for office, and each candidate will be asked questions from the Agenda including these:



Local candidates

– Continued investment in testing, tracing, and isolation to suppress Covid19

– Continued investment in the Mental Health Voucher Program recently passed by City Council

– Investment in city-center infrastructure including paving unpaved roads



State candidates

– Direct federal aid to counties and cities from Coronavirus Relief Funds

– Immediate enrollment of every uninsured Texas child in Medicaid or CHIP

– Funding for HB3 to provide adequate funding for public schools



WTOS is a non-profit, volunteer, non-partisan group that does not endorse any particular candidate or influence anyone to vote for any candidate. The group does enthusiastically encourage voter turnout.



We are all Lubbock residents and citizens. Please join us on Sunday October 4, 2020 at 4:00

p.m. Community members and members of the press are asked to register in advance for

this Zoom meeting via the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMpdOihqDssE9PfDHl0M_XW78r2bHnNW7Y3 After registering you will receive an email link to the Zoom meeting.

(News release from the West Texas Organizing Strategy/Llano Estacado Alliance for Democracy)