LUBBOCK, Texas — The West Texas Organizing Strategy (WTOS)/Llano Estacado Alliance for Democracy (LEAD) will host an accountability session for local mayoral and county commission candidates on Sunday, April 24.

The session will take place at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 3111 Erskine, at 3:00 p.m.

According to a press release, candidates will be asked to consider an agenda of issues derived from multiple discussions with their constituents. These include:

Access to Broadband and the need for it to cover the entire city.

Increased funding of the Lubbock County Medically Indigent Program

Paving of unpaved roads in East Lubbock

WTOS/LEAD is a non profit, volunteer, non partisan group that does not endorse any candidate or influence anyone to vote for any candidate. The group enthusiastically encourages voter turnout.

For more information, you can contact Marie Hart at 806 781-7265.