LUBBOCK, Texas — The Wuensche family with deep ties to Lubbock made the Guinness World Records and brought Texas Tech University in too for “most family members to graduate from the same university.”

The family posted about it Thursday on social media.

GWR wrote, “The most family members to graduate from the same university is 44, and was achieved by members of the Wuensche family (USA), who graduated from Texas Tech University, in Lubbock, Texas, USA, as verified in July 2022.”

Wuensche family who graduated from TTU — image from Texas Tech University

GWR explained how Amber Wuensche Parker read an article on the previous record-holders. The family realized there were enough Texas Tech graduates to break the record.

Parker was quoted by GWR as saying, “So many of the Wuensche family members are VERY excited about this attempt.”

It comes just in time for the 100th anniversary of Texas Tech University in 2023.

“Aside from the direct family members to have graduated from Texas Tech, there are an additional 14 spouses who have also done so,” GWR said.

Parker said Thursday on her own Facebook page, “We have 44 family members that submitted paperwork, as well as 14 spouses. There are a total of 108 Wuensche family members that have attended Texas Tech since 1953.”

The family issued this statement: