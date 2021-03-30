Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation being held in April

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock Water Utilities is pleased to announce that April is the Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation, hosted by the Wyland Foundation. Mayor Dan Pope is joining other mayors across the nation in asking residents to pledge to conserve water. To date, those who have pledged from previous challenges have committed to save over a billion gallons of water, and Mayor Dan Pope is asking for your participation in this year’s event held April 1 – 30.

“Water is important on the South Plains, and Lubbock has done an admirable job in practicing water conservation,” said Mayor Pope. “Although the Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge is held in April, it is a great opportunity to remind everyone to be mindful in practicing water conservation throughout the year. I hope Lubbock’s participation in the Water Challenge encourages all of us to be more water wise in maintaining our lawns and in the many ways we consume and rely on water at our homes and businesses.”

The water conservation challenge is a friendly competition between cities across the nation to see who is the most water wise. Participants in the winning cities are eligible to receive prizes. There will be one winning city from each population category and the opportunity to nominate local nonprofits to receive rewards from the Wyland Foundation. To learn more about the challenge and to take the pledge, visit https://mywaterpledge.com/.

