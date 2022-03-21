LUBBOCK, Texas — Wynonna Judd recently announced her schedule to perform two shows at the Cactus Theater in Lubbock on Tuesday, May 24 and Wednesday, May 25.

The “HERSTORY & HITS Tour,” is to honor Judd’s 30-year anniversary of her debut solo tour.

Judd first rose to fame as part of one of the most successful musical duos of all-time, The Judds – selling over 20-million records worldwide to become music royalty to her fans and critics alike. Some of her top hits include “Mama He’s Crazy,” “Why Not Me,” and “Grandpa, (Tell Me ‘Bout The Good Ole Days).”

The Cactus laid out ticket prices as follows:

First 5 rows on floor, reserved (rows A-E) – $75

Remaining reserved floor (rows F-M) – $60

Standard balcony – $50

Balcony box (box ticket includes concessions) – $120

Don’t miss this “once-in-a-lifetime” anniversary tour, the Cactus said.

More information can be found on the Cactus Theater website.