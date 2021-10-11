Xcel Energy asks Texas for permission to use smart meters

LUBBOCK, Texas — Xcel Energy said Texas customers received notices in the mail about grid modernization including the use of advanced metering technology. Smart meters, according to the US Department of Energy, are one aspect of advanced metering infrastructure.

Xcel said the new technology “will enable more efficient outage restoration.”

Xcel said it would also lead to new products and services and help customers keep their bills low.

“The notice is for information only and customers are not required to do anything,” Xcel said.

Anyone wishing to intervene can do so with the Public Utility Commission of Texas until November 22.

“The approval process could take several months,” Xcel said.

Xcel Energy anticipates installation of the new metering technology in 2023.