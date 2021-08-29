Xcel Energy gives money to local groups for STEM and job training

AMARILLO, Texas — Xcel Energy announced $370,000 in grants on Wednesday, some of which will be distributed in the Lubbock area.



The list of 50 organizations in Texas and New Mexico included Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains, South Plains College Foundation, Sudan ISD Education Foundation, and Wayland Baptist University.



The grants were made in two areas; science technology and match (STEM), and economic sustainability – things like workforce readiness, job skills training, job placement and job creation.



“We know from years of experience that educational attainment and job growth are foundational to the health and sustainability of our towns and cities,” said David Hudson, president, Xcel Energy.



The grants were made through the Xcel Energy Foundation.