Xcel Energy grants $167,700 to Panhandle, South Plains nonprofits

LUBBOCK, Texas – On Tuesday, Xcel Energy announced they will provide $167,700 in grant funding to 31 nonprofits across the Panhandle and South Plains.

The nonprofits are working to boost education and economic sustainability.



Wayland Baptist University, the South Plains College Foundation, the Shallowater Education Foundation, the Sudan Education Foundation and the Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch will receive education grants.



Xcel Energy said grant recipients in their New Mexico service area will be named in the coming weeks.



Below is a news release from Xcel Energy announcing the full list of grant recipients in their Texas service area.

AMARILLO, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The Xcel Energy Foundation is providing $167,700 in grant funding to 31 Texas nonprofits working to boost education and economic sustainability.

“Our company’s success is directly impacted by how successful our communities are in educating our young people, creating jobs, improving quality of life and making sure no one is left behind in our progress,” said David Hudson, president, Xcel Energy – Texas. “These grants are aimed at supporting the nonprofits that do so much to build up our community.”

The education grants are aimed at boosting educational systems and programs that focus on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, referred to as STEM. Groups receiving funding have developed programs that provide hands-on learning opportunities that demonstrate the linkages between math and science, real-world applications, and future careers. Education grant recipients also focus on increasing the number of students entering and completing post-secondary education in STEM disciplines and pursuing STEM careers.

Economic sustainability funding supports programs that promote workforce development, workforce readiness, specific job skills training, job placement and job creation. Additionally, the Xcel Energy Foundation is funding programs that provide case management and support services to low-income populations, assisting them in attaining and retaining employment that leads to economic self-sufficiency.

“We are served by nonprofits that are very adept at addressing the needs of our communities, and they’ve made some amazing progress in recent years,” Hudson said. “By supporting their work with our grants, we are investing in the well-being of the communities where we also live and work.”

Education Grant Recipients

 Amarillo College Foundation

 Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch

 Canadian Independent School District

 Don Harrington Discovery Center (Amarillo)

 FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology – Amarillo)

 Junior Achievement of the High Plains

 Lemonade Day (Amarillo)

 Los Barrios de Amarillo

 Shallowater Education Foundation

 South Plains College Foundation

 Sudan Education Foundation

 Texas Alliance for Minorities in Engineering (Amarillo)

 TexPan Robotics (Amarillo)

 The Well STEM Education Center (Pampa)

 Wayland Baptist University (Plainview)

 West Texas A&M University Foundation

 Window on a Wider World (Amarillo)

 Women in Science Endeavors (Amarillo)



Economic Sustainability Grant Recipients

 ADVO Companies (Amarillo)

 Another Chance House (Amarillo)

 Buckner Children and Family Services (Amarillo)

 Downtown Women’s Center (Amarillo)

 Eveline’s Sunshine Cottage (Amarillo)

 Family Support Services of Amarillo

 Golden Spread Council Boy Scouts of America (Amarillo)

 Martha’s Home (Amarillo)

 Opportunity School (Amarillo)

 Texas 4-H Foundation

 The Maverick Boys and Girls Club of Amarillo

 The PARC (Amarillo)

 Tyler Street Resource Center (Amarillo)