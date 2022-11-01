LUBBOCK, Texas — Xcel Energy made the decision of retiring the use of coal at the Tolk Power Plant in Earth, Texas.

The Tolk Power plant is one of the major stations on the South Plains that was built back in the 1980’s. Now, the plant has run into some problems.

“The big issue with Tolk is where it’s located, there’s not a lot of water resources,” said Wes Reeves, Spokesman for Xcel Energy in Texas and New Mexico.

The Plant was built to run 24 hours a day, seven days a week until a few years ago, when it only ran during the summer months.

“We have always depended upon underground water. We use a lot of water at a plant like this, because we have boilers. And then we also use water to condense that steam and recycle that water so we can use it again. So, we have cooling towers and boilers that do require a great deal of water,” Reeves said.

Reeves said the more the plant runs the more water it will use, so came the decision to retire the plant.

The plant will stop using coal to produce electricity by 2030 then will most likely be converted to helping produce renewable energy.

“Our company has a goal of reducing carbon emissions by 80% by 2030. We brought on about more than 1000 megawatts of new wind energy, the company actually built-in homes, one of which is near Plainview, the hail, wind project, very large wind farm there, and another one in eastern New Mexico,” Reeves said.