Xcel Energy says 2,000 people should have their power back

CROSBYTON, Texas — Xcel Energy sent out a message to customers Thursday morning notifying them their service was interrupted because of damage caused by an animal. Samantha Santos, like many of the locals in Crosbyton, woke up without power.

Little Moments Daycare’s owner & Director, Samantha Santos, pushed back her operating hours until the power came back on, only to have it go out again.

“I didn’t even receive a notice from Xcel that our power was out this last time,” Santos said. “So, we’re just kind of waiting.”

Santos was just about to make lunch for the children when they lost power for the second time. Worried about everyone’s safety, Santos began calling parents letting them know their children needed to be picked up.

Until the lights flickered back on… again.

Hopefully, I can get lunch out there,” Santos said. “Hopefully, it remains cool. Hopefully, parents were able to leave [work] and come get them for the day.”

Santos isn’t the only one confused about whether they were going to keep having issues with the electricity. Randy Alonzo, a Crosbyton local, also lost power more than once.

“About 11:30, everything shut off again,” Alonzo said. “So, then it kicked back on for maybe two minutes and then went out again.”

Alonzo said the Xcel Energy notification sent out early Thursday morning didn’t offer much of an explanation as to what caused the power to go out…. Let alone why it happened again.

“We came to the store, and then the power came back on, so I don’t know what’s going on,” Alonzo said.

Alonzo said he only received notice of the first outage when asked if he got another notification from Xcel Energy about his power going out the second or third time.

“No. There were no notifications. We still haven’t received anything. You know that they’re running tests or anything. Nothing,” Alonzo said.