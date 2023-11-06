LUBBOCK, Texas – Xcel Energy on Monday announced on Monday it is primed to supply enough electricity to more than meet peak electricity demand this winter throughout Texas and New Mexico. Customers are encouraged to use tools and information to manage winter power bulls during the coldest months.

Xcel Energy provided some tips to use electricity more efficiently that require minimal to no cost but can save you money on monthly bills.

Setting thermostats between 65-70 degrees when the home is occupied, and 58 degrees when

Opening blinds to take advantage of the sun’s warmth during the day and closing them at night to insulate against the cold air outside.

No one is at home. A smart thermostat automatically adjusts the temperature based on routines and can save on heating costs.

Running ceiling fans clockwise during colder months so warm air near the ceiling is forced down.

Keeping the oven door closed when cooking by using an oven light or timer to check progress.

Each time the door is opened, even for just a few seconds, the temperature drops 25 degrees. Also, putting lids on pots and pans to speed up cooking time.

Scheduling a no-cost home efficiency evaluation through an approved contractor working with Xcel Energy’s Home Energy Services program. Information can be found on the Energy Efficiency Services page at xcelenergy.com.

Sealing gaps around doors and windows with weather stripping.

Lowering the water heater’s temperature to 120 degrees and wrapping it in insulation, saving 3-5% on water heating costs.

Changing filters on home heating systems every month to reduce heating costs by 5-15%.

Improving insulation in walls, crawl spaces, floors, and heating ducts – one of the fastest and most cost-effective ways to reduce energy costs – for a savings of up to 10% on monthly energy bills.

If you are an Xcel Energy customer who is having difficulty paying their bills, contact Xcel Energy as soon as possible, the company said. Xcel offers payment arrangements on a case-by-case basis. Customers can make payment arrangements by calling 1-800-895-4999 Monday through Friday or visiting the customer support page at xcelenergy.com.