Ybaben denied bail following child pornography arrest

Image of Andrew Rey Ybaben from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas– A man who was recently arrested for production of child pornography last week has been detained without bond pending trial, court records stated Thursday.

Andrew Rey Ybaben, 24, was taken into custody July 19 after officers surrounded the Garden Apartments at 65th Drive and Avenue P. Officers had warrant for his arrest.

The suspect, later identified as Ybaben, threatened suicide and barricaded himself in the apartment, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

By Monday, court records were made public, including a federal criminal complaint against Ybaben. Police, after learning about the allegations, obtained a search warrant.

Police found images and movie files on a cell phone which showed an adult male sexually abusing an underage girl. The complaint said a hand was visible in the video with a tattoo, and the tattoo matched Ybaben.

Before Ybaben was even arrested, prosecutors filed a request that he not be allowed out of jail pending his trial date.

