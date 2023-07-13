LUBBOCK, Texas — Devorian Johnson, 22, was sentenced to four years in prison after he violated his terms of probation for a manslaughter charge in the 2018 shooting death of 17-year-old Brenden McGuire.

A report from the Lubbock Police Department said in the early hours of January 27, officers were called after McGuire was dropped off outside the University Medical Center emergency room with a gunshot wound.

According to the police report, a vehicle dropped off McGuire and immediately left the area.

Johnson was 16 at the time of the shooting. He was initially charged with murder. Chryshtan Robin, 18, was also arrested and charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

Johnson received 813 days of credit for time already spent behind bars.