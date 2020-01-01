Years later, daughter still mourns loss of father killed in drunk driving incident

LUBBOCK, Texas – As a family morns the loss of their father this new year, they hope that it makes people think before driving intoxicated.

Liandro Garcia was riding home on his motorcycle from work on April 29, 2013 when 17-year old Jessica Traylor ran a red light, hit five vehicles and killed Garcia on the scene.

Traylor pleaded guilty to intoxicated manslaughter in 2016 for the death of Garcia and was sentenced to six years in prison, followed by 10 years probation.

Garicia’s daughter, Michelle Gardner said not having her father during the holidays is especially difficult and she hopes the story of her father will prompt people to call for a ride.