LUBBOCK, Texas — Yellowstone actor, Taylor Sheridan will host an “In Conversation with Taylor Sheridan” event on October 28 at 7:00 p.m., according to The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences.

The Buddy Holly Hall will collaborate with Texas Tech University Centennial Coordination to host this event.

According to the release, Sheridan will be interviewed on stage by the Director of Centennial Coordination, Blayne Beal. The interview will be followed by and Q&A with the audience, said the release.

Sheridan is a Texas native and also an Academy Award-nominated writer and actor, said the release. He also owns and operates two Texas ranches; one being the famous 6666 or Four Sixes Ranch.

Tickets for “In Conversation with Taylor Sheridan” will range from $20.00 to $65.00.

