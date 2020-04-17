Yoakum County confirms first case of COVID-19

Breaking News
YOAKUM COUNTY, Texas– The South Plains Public Health District confirmed the first case of COVID-19, or coronavirus, in Yoakum County on Friday.

The Health District was working to identify recent contacts of the patient, said the district in a statement.

The district, as well as other response agencies, are prepared to address and resolve public health issues.

The district said they will continue monitoring individuals in the community as indicated by the CDC, the statement said.

Additionally, the district urged the community to continue following proper hygiene recommendations and social distancing practices.

