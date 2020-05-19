Yoakum County reports third case of COVID-19

YOAKUM COUNTY, Texas — This is a news release from the Yoakum County Judge’s Office.

The South Plains Public Health District has confirmed the 3rd case of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Yoakum County. At this time, it is believed exposure occurred out of county and the investigation is ongoing. The District will continue monitoring individuals as indicated by the CDC. The District’s disease surveillance team will continue working diligently to ensure the public remains at a low risk of contracting COVID-19.

The South Plains Public Health District and our health care partners will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the area to prepare for the possibility of more local cases. Please continue to follow proper hygiene recommendations and social distancing practices.

This confirms that we have another covid-19 positive confirmed diagnosis in Yoakum County. It is a male over the age of twenty. The individual works and lives out of the County, but has family that lives in the South-west part of Yoakum County. He had the testing done at Yoakum County Hospital. The Health District is doing the investigation of personal contacts this individual might have been with, and is constantly monitoring the situation. This is all the information that is available to me at this moment, but I will post more information as it comes available.

I have a good report on the two cases we have had in Yoakum County. Both patients are fully covered, and all connected to these cases have been released from quarantine.

As of Monday morning, we have opened main doors to the courthouse. Our intentions are to open all county facilities as quickly and prudently as possible, still maintaining the safety and protection for our employees and residents. We recommend social distancing, good hygiene practices. If you like, you can wear face coverings.

We are allowing all Yoakum County residents and all members at the Yoakum County Golf Course to use the golf course. Currently we will not allow any new memberships from out of the State.

We are planning to open the Yoakum County Swimming pool in Plains to families of Yoakum County residents only, about June 1. We appreciate out of County families wanting to use our pool, but since we are not having a pool open in Denver City, we have to control spacing in our Plains Pool to accommodate our citizens.

The libraries in Denver City and Plains will be open with controlled access to abide by the social distancing suggestions. Each library will have summer reading programs in the community buildings so proper spacing can be accomplished. We will provide hand sanitizer at each entrance of our facilities, and request you use it before entering, and as you leave if you desire.

Since it is evident that the governor’s recommendations are working, I still encourage each of you to continue observing the directives of the President and Governor, keeping the social distance of six feet or more, avoid large gatherings, and practicing good hygiene. It also has been publicized that drinking water regularly helps boost your immune system. I also would continue to recommend wearing a face covering when you are in close proximity with others. It is very important for the protection of our families, our friends, and citizens. These combined efforts do work even though we are alarmed at our new case. Let’s continue to be diligent in our efforts!

