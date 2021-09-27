Yoakum County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teenager

PLAINS, Texas — On Monday, the Yoakum County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

According to a social media post, Jsiah Hernandez, 13, was last seen on Sunday (Sept. 26) around 7:00 p.m.

Hernandez is approximately 5’10” tall and weighs 180 lbs. He had brown eyes and a scar on his face in between his eyes.

YCSO said he was wearing a white western hat with different colors in the middle, turquoise Nike shorts, a plain white t-shirt, long black socks, and white Nike shoes at the time of his disappearance.

If located, please contact local law enforcement or the Yoakum County Sheriff’s Office at 806-456-2377.