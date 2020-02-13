You can still attend remaining ‘Before You Go To Court’ sessions for free!

Gene Valentini, Director of the Office of Dispute Resolution for Lubbock County, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about their remaining ‘Before You Go To Court’ sessions.

In collaboration with Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas, the Office of Dispute Resolution for Lubbock County is offering free sessions about the judicial system and procedures for resolving disputes.

In February and March, the Office will provide one-hour sessions where attendees will obtain information about such topics as:

Landlord/tenant issues

Family issues

Workplace issues

Self-representation

Finding forms online

Courthouse filing information

Benefits of mediation and litigation

Other legal information

The information should educate attendees to make better decisions about some of their legal concerns. Upcoming sessions will be:

Friday, February 21st at 9:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 11th at 3:30 p.m., and Friday, March 27th at 9:00 a.m.

To attend either of these sessions, please contact the Office of Dispute Resolution one week prior to each session via phone at (806)775-1720 or email odr@lubbockcounty.gov.

(Press release provided by the Office of Dispute Resolution for Lubbock County.)