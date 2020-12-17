‘You hate burying your friends’: Levelland funeral home says it’s overwhelmed with virus deaths

LEVELLAND, Texas — Just as vaccines start to make their way through West Texas, for one funeral home in Levelland, they’re not coming a moment too soon. With the region’s virus surge, Krestridge Funeral Home said it’s been overwhelmed with COVID-related deaths, and the climbing cases have caused business to increase by nearly 300 percent.

“I’ve been in and out of the funeral business for 54 years, and I’ve never seen anything like this,” Mike Box, Assistant Funeral Associate for Krestridge Funeral Home, said.

On average pre-pandemic, Box said the home had about 10 to 12 funerals a month, but now that number has nearly tripled. Lately, the home has had roughly 33 to 34 funerals a month, hitting an all-time high in November.

On Wednesday, Box added that Krestridge was working on nine cases, and eight of them were individuals who died of COVID-19. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 65 people have died of coronavirus in Hockley County.

However, Box made a point that these numbers aren’t just a statistic– these are individuals with stories, some of which he’ll never forget.

“When you pick up a 29-year-old girl that’s been in the hospital three or four days that dies of COVID-19 — we have one right now that’s 41-years-old and was in the hospital two days — it’s heartbreaking … It’s hard. We go home and cry,” Box said.

Many of those he’s laid to rest he’s known personally.

“You hate burying your friends, and this [pandemic] has sure taken a lot of them,” Box said, holding back tears.

One of the hardest aspects of handling this surge of deaths, he added, is that all they can do is ‘elbow bump’ the mourning families, some of which he’s known for years.

The funeral home only has about two regular employees, including Box, and they’ve picked up Levelland COVID-19 patients, who were transported to other regions for hospital treatment, from all over the state, including San Antonio and Amarillo. To cover the demand, they’ve had to work 80 hour weeks, stressing them both physically and emotionally.

Box shared a strong message for those who still refuse to follow safety guidelines.

“I’ve got close friends that will not wear a mask, and I would love to take them back to the prep room. I’d love to take them over to the morgue and show them all those white bags with ‘COVID’ written in red on them,” Box said.

Something as simple as a mask might save you from ending up in a body bag on the funeral home’s embalming table.

“I didn’t like seatbelts when they came out, but I wear mine now. I know that seatbelts save lives, and I know masks can save lives,” Box said.