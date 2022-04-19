LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock homeowners continue to express anger and frustration over this year’s home appraisals. David Mullins said he’s outraged and felt that he was lied to after he protested his appraisal last year.

“You personally lied to me,” Mullins said.”It was not a misunderstanding. You know what we [home owners] were told, you intentionally lied to me hoping that I would believe your lie. I don’t believe your lie.”

Mullins’ home has been in the family for three generations. He took over the property over a decade ago, and every two years, he’s protested his appraisal. Mullins said usually after an amount is agreed on it’s locked into place for two years. However, this year is a different story.

“My house is not worth what they’re saying it’s worth,” Mullins said. “They do not even argue with you. They know they’re wrong. They know they’re overcharging people …They only care about how much money they can run through their cash register.”

Mullins filed for the homestead program, and said he was told last year that his property wouldn’t increase in 2022. Lubbock Central Appraisal District’s Chief Appraisal Administrator Tim Radloff said the appraisals are high this year, but by Texas Law, the appraisals have to be based on the real estate market.

Radloff said that while under past circumstances, Mullins would have unlikely paid more than he did last year, rates are subject to change based on the real estate market. Which is out of their control.

“There’s a section in it that says that if the value was determined by an ARB decision or by agreement,” Radloff said. “That if there is substantial evidence or clear and convincing evidence in this case, that the value should go up or should increase based on whatever evidence. In this case, unfortunately, the market is our evidence.”

L-CAD encourages homeowners to challenge their home’s appraisal. It may save homeowners money and ensures further accuracy within the area. The last day for homeowners to submit a protest is April 29,2022. Beginning May 2, 2022, formal hearing are scheduled to be held.

