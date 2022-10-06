LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Animal Shelter said on Thursday that it’s pushing for people to adopt black animals during the month of October and for KLBK’s annual ‘Save A Pet Adopt-A-Thon,’ while spreading awareness about why they are often overlooked in shelters.

“They don’t have a unique look in terms of color or pattern, and so, a lot of people are drawn to a different, unique look,” said Assistant Director of LAS Megan Gray. “If you have a dark shelter environment, it’s going to be hard for people to see them.”

Movies and pop culture contribute to the negative perceptions surrounding black animals, one employee explained.

“You see them as superstitious. A black cat walks in front of you and it’s bad luck. You also see it’s part of evil witches and stuff like that,” said Angelica Lucero, Adoption Center Supervisor.

Animal Control Officer Kristy Phillips said, “Black animals are overlooked here at the shelters- most shelters- and they have just got the greatest personalities.”

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 110 black animals up for adoption at Lubbock Animal Services.

One of those furry friends is ‘Jelly Bean.’

Jelly Bean is 3.5-years-old pit-mix who has been looking for her forever family since April. She does a “tippy tappy dance with her feet when she is happy to see you,” said a staff member. She is also leash trained, potty trained, and “has a big heart to match her big body.”

Another black dog the shelter wants to find a home for this weekend is ‘Waylen.’

Waylen is 3-years-old, also a pit-mix, and is good with other dogs. He likes to cuddle and loves greeting people. He jumps when he gets excited, but it’s normal for most dogs to need a little bit of training, a staff member said.

Both Jelly Bean and Waylen are members of the ‘gentle, dainty playgroup.’

The Adopt-A-Thon runs this weekend, which means all adoptions and microchips at the Lubbock Animal Shelter will be free. The goal is to find homes for at least 50 animals in the two-day window.

The event runs from Friday, October 7 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. through Saturday, October 8 from 11:00 a.m. 4:00 p.m. at LAS, located at 3323 SE Loop 289.

Any fees associated with applications placed during the Adopt-A-Thon will still be waived, even if the pet is picked up at a later date.

If you can’t adopt during the Adopt-A-Thon, you can still take advantage of “our October special. We have free adoptions for any cat or dog that has black hair. If it has a speck of black, [like a] black nose, it’s gonna be a free adoption,” Phillips said.

To learn more about adopting and fostering through Lubbock Animal Services, click here.