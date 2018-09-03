Young Entrepreneurs Academy Information session to be held on Tuesday, September 4

(Logo provided by the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce:

The Lubbock Chamber Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!) will host an Information Session for students in grades 6-12, their families, and local business leaders on Tues., Sept. 4 from 6-7 p.m. at the Texas Tech Innovation Hub. YEA! is a 30-week program that guides middle and high school students through launching and running their own real business or non-profit organization.

The Information Session is intended to inform those interested in the program on the structure, curriculum and application process, as well as how business leaders can get involved as a mentor guest speaker, field trip host or investor.

To RSVP for this free Information Session visit us online at LubbockChamber.com, call Amy Marquez at (806) 761-7002 or email amy.marquez@lubbockbiz.org.

Thanks to a generous grant from the CH Foundation, tuition will be $195 for the entire 30-week, program that takes participants from student to CEO of a fully functioning business.

The YEA! program is presented by Lubbock Economic Development Alliance (LEDA). To learn more or to apply for the 2018-2019 class visit www.LubbockChamber.com/YEA.

