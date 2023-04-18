LUBBOCK, Texas — The family of a little girl from Portales needs help for a hearing aid and travel costs. The family set up a GoFundMe on March 31.

Lexi Preidis’s life changed when she was diagnosed with conductive hearing loss just before her 2nd birthday.

According to the GoFundMe, Lexi had recurring ear infections up until the diagnosis.

After the diagnosis, Lexi was sent to an ear, nose and throat doctor to install tubes to help with the hearing loss.

Her mom Calleigh Preidis told EverythingLubbock.com that Dr. Demke at Texas Tech ENT in Lubbock was able to install the tubes.

“They seemed to help at first until we reverted back to where we were,” said the GoFundMe.

She was then transferred to the National Sinus Institute in Roswell in July 2022, where she had her tonsils and adenoids removed, Calleigh also mentioned.

“All she’s ever known is doctor appointments and people looking into her ears,” Calleigh told EverythingLubbock.com.

“Despite all the long distance appointments and tests and surgeries she has never complained and always has a smile,” said the GoFundMe.

Courtesy of Calleigh

Courtesy of Calleigh

Now at the age of six, Lexi is in school and feels the effects of hearing loss.

Calleigh said that Lexi came home one day and told her, “Why can’t I hear normal?”

“I feel for her. I am not much worried about myself. I’ve watched her struggle reading lips now that she’s in school,” Calleigh expressed to EverythingLubbock.com.

Lexi has weekly ASL courses online and also gets special help from an interpreter, her mom said.

“Personally I have been learning ASL to help Lexi,” Calleigh also mentioned.

As of her last appointment at an audiologist in Albuquerque on March 31, it was decided that Lexi will need hearing aids.

Her mom told EverythingLubbock that Lexi had chosen pink hearing aids and will receive them in a couple of weeks.

She wants to hear the trees rustling and most of all her kitty purring. “Lexi really wants to know what her cat’s purr sounds like,” Calleigh told EverythingLubbock

“I want to be able to give her the help she so desperately needs so she can just be a normal kid,” said the GoFundMe.

If you wish to help Lexi get the care she needs, visit the GoFundMe page here.