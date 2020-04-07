Young Lubbock artist spreading optimism with chalk art

LUBBOCK, Texas — A young artist in Lubbock is using her chalk art to instill hope in the community. Eighth grader, Saylor Gallardo, got the idea a few weeks ago and decided she wanted to help raise people’s spirits.

“Drawing animals in like a cute fashion I guess, and then a quote about just having hope still and going on with things even though we’re in the middle of a pandemic,” Gallardo said.

Each piece takes Gallardo about an hour to do, and reflects a piece of who she is.

“Share the word of Christ also at the same time because that’s what I believe in,” Gallardo said.

The artist said she had to grow accustomed to using chalk to create images. She said prior to her chalk art, she would draw using paper and pencil.

“You think that once you make a mistake, you can’t undo it, but I’ve realized that if you just go over it a bunch of times and fix it. It’s not that difficult,” Gallardo said.

Friends and neighbors have asked Gallardo to come to their house to complete chalk projects, and said she won’t stop until everything is back to normal.

“I think by staying positive, we can pull together the community and get through things quicker and easier,” Gallardo said.