LUBBOCK, Texas — Keaton Wyatt Truelock, 20, was sentenced to 18 years in prison for Distribution of Child Pornography, according to federal court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Monday.

Truelock was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety in the 1300 block of 59th Street in May. He was initially charged with 19 counts of Distribution of Child Pornography and one count of Receipt and Distribution of Child Pornography

Warning: The details that follow may be graphic. Reader discretion is advised.

Authorities were alerted about lewd content involving young children. Federal court records said when authorities met with Truelock, he admitted to sharing content that showed children being sexually abused, some as young as 3 years old. Truelock also admitted he had sexual conversations online with a 15-year-old boy.

Keaton Wyatt Truelock (Booking image: Lubbock County Detention Center)

Truelock could have received up to 20 years, according to court records. He will be required to register as a sex offender. Court documents said he will be on supervised release for the rest of his life.