LUBBOCK, Texas — Tanner James Stone, 20, pleaded guilty on Thursday morning to Aggravated Robbery in connection to a drug deal gone wrong that left a teenager paralyzed in August of 2020. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Police were initially called to the Drug Emporium at 1:30 a.m. on August 25. Officials previously told EverythingLubbock.com the victim, Aaron Assiter, was shot over THC cartridges that he was selling. Officials said Louis Munoz and Rodrick Estrada were also charged in the robbery.

Munoz was the first of the three to appear in court. He was sentenced to 99 years in prison back in March. During his trial, it was revealed that Munoz told authorities it was Stone and Estrada’s plan to rob Assiter. Munoz told authorities Estrada was the getaway driver and gave him a pistol to threaten Assiter with while Stone stole his THC cartridges and money.

Assiter previously testified that Stone messaged him about the THC cartridges, and they met in the store parking lot. Assiter said he offered Stone a ride home. Stone asked him to drive to the front of the store. After he parked, Assiter said he was texting on his phone and when he looked up, Stone pointed a pellet gun at him. Assiter tried to leave, but Estrada drove up behind his car and Munoz shot him.

The three drove away after the shooting without taking anything. Video from the store’s security camera showed Assiter’s vehicle hit a wall as the three left the scene.