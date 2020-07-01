21-year-old Lubbock man spends time in emergency room with COVID-19, has message for folks

LUBBOCK, Texas — Matt O’Sullivan is a 21 year-old student at Texas Tech University. On June 17, he tested positive for COVID-19.

O’Sullivan said he came in contact with coronavirus after hanging out with a friend who was asymptomatic. He said he would never have imagined contracting COVID-19, but now wouldn’t wish it on his worst enemy. O’Sullivan spent time in the emergency room because he became so dehydrated.

“It’s not going away just because it may not have affected you,” O’Sullivan said. “I think it’s probably affected everyone in one way or another–whether that’s loss of income or the inability to get medical care that you need and see that we’re all int this together.”

O’Sullivan said everyone can play a part to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He also suggested that folks listen to medical professionals

“We don’t need to be driven by fear but we need to be driven by the common goal of making sure that our vulnerable aren’t vulnerable anymore. That we’re doing our part not only to protect them, but to protect the ones we love the most,” O’Sullivan said.