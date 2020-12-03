Young man arrested after police chase, and crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image of Jaime Ray Cortez from Lubbock County Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police charged Jaime Ray Cortez, 19, with evading and other charges after a vehicle chase Tuesday afternoon.

A police report said Cortez was driving west at the 3000 block of 1st Street as he was trying to get away from officers in a pursuit.

“[The drive] collided with an unattended vehicle legally parked on the side of the roadway at 3000 1st Street,” the police report said. “[He] then exited the vehicle and continued west on foot.”

Near 3000 block, 1st Street (Nexstar/Staff)

A photojournalist at the scene was able to observe K-9 and police gang units on the scene as they searched for Cortez. Police radio traffic indicated the chase started at about 3:55 p.m.

Cortez was already wanted for a parole violation, according to court records. And he was also charged theft of a firearm. The police report said there was a second police report. But the second report was not available yet.

Cortez was held Wednesday on bonds totaling $12,250 plus the parole violation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar