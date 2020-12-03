Young man arrested after police chase, and crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police charged Jaime Ray Cortez, 19, with evading and other charges after a vehicle chase Tuesday afternoon.

A police report said Cortez was driving west at the 3000 block of 1st Street as he was trying to get away from officers in a pursuit.

“[The drive] collided with an unattended vehicle legally parked on the side of the roadway at 3000 1st Street,” the police report said. “[He] then exited the vehicle and continued west on foot.”

Near 3000 block, 1st Street (Nexstar/Staff)

A photojournalist at the scene was able to observe K-9 and police gang units on the scene as they searched for Cortez. Police radio traffic indicated the chase started at about 3:55 p.m.

Cortez was already wanted for a parole violation, according to court records. And he was also charged theft of a firearm. The police report said there was a second police report. But the second report was not available yet.

Cortez was held Wednesday on bonds totaling $12,250 plus the parole violation.