Young man arrested this week for drug possession, child pornography

LUBBOCK, Texas — Ethan Scott Jenkins, 18, was arrested Monday for 11 counts of possessing child pornography and a drug possession charge. The pornography charge dated back to 2021, but the drug charges appeared to be new, according to information on the Lubbock County jail roster.

An arrest warrant said officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety investigated after getting a tip in late 2020 from the National Center for Exploited and Missing Children.

Officers were able to get a search warrant for Jenkin’s Dropbox account in early 2021. Officers found hundreds of files of sexual abuse of boys between the ages of 5 and 10. It included sexual abuse between underage boys, as well as adult men abusing boys, according to the warrant. An arrest warrant was issued in 2021.

Jenkins was previously arrested on child pornography charges. Because of computer problems, Lubbock County court records are not readily accessible. It’s not clear if he was arrested Monday for a violation of his conditions of release.