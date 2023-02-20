(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo and background photo from the AP GraphicsBank)

ODESSA, Texas — A 23-year-old man lost his life in a crash Sunday night in Ector County, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. DPS identified him as Juan Rodrigues of Andrews.

The DPS said Primitivo Aaron Guerrero, 37, of Brownwood, was driving a pickup truck on the wrong side of the road along US Highway 385.

DPS Rodrigues was also driving a pickup along the same stretch of highway 5 miles north of Odessa. The two trucks collided.

“An intoxication investigation … is underway and intoxication manslaughter charges are pending,” DPS said.

Conditions were dry and clear. The time of the crash was 11:52 p.m.