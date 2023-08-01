Note: The video above reflects the top news headlines from the morning of August 1, 2023.

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — A teenager from Lamesa was killed after a two-vehicle crash in Martin County on Monday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said the crash happened at 6:24 a.m. on State Highway 349, about 12 miles north of Midland. According to DPS, two pickup trucks were traveling south when one of the drivers, identified as Christopher Barron Cardona, 30 of Lamesa, started slowing down due to another crash ahead.

Cardona’s pickup truck was hit from behind by a truck driven by Jessica Dawn Postlewait, 30, of Lamesa, according to a crash report from DPS. The passenger in Postlewait’s vehicle, identified by DPS as Broyln James Chavez, 19, of Lamesa, was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital where he passed away.

DPS said Postlewait, Cardona and his passenger, Chris Andrew Gomez, 28, of Andrews were all taken to Midland Memorial Hospital and listed as being in “stable condition.”

A DPS crash report listed road conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry. The speed limit for the roadway was 75 mph. According to DPS, Postlewait and Chavez did not use seatbelts.