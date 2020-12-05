Young man from Plainview killed in crash, driver arrested for intoxication manslaughter

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A press release from San Angelo police corroborates social media posts saying a young man from Plainview lost his life Wednesday night in a pickup truck crash.

Police said Maurice Hastey, 20, was arrested near the crash scene and charged with intoxication manslaughter. Kenneth Caden Horton, 22, was the passenger. He was taken to a hospital in San Angelo where he later died.

“Horton was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash,” police said.

“The preliminary crash investigation revealed Hastey was driving his 2020 Ford F-150 pickup truck southeast on Valleyview at a high rate of speed when his pickup clipped the mirror of a parked vehicle,” police said. “Hastey appeared to have overcorrected slightly before leaving the roadway and colliding with a nearby brick structure.”

Police said speeding and alcohol were both factors in the crash.

Social media accounts indicated Horton was attending college in San Angelo.

As of Saturday, Hastey was no longer listed in the jail. He was held Thursday on a $25,000 bond in Tom Green County.

CORRECTION: Horton’s middle name was corrected in this article.